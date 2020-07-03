The Sutter County Grand Jury released its 2019/20 report on June 30, highlighting the watchdog agency’s findings over the last year.
The grand jury investigated transparency, finance and project delivery concerns with the city of Live Oak, toured the county jail and area’s juvenile hall, and considered traffic safety improvements at Yuba City Unified School District campuses.
To view the report, go to https://www.suttercourts.com/general-info/grand-jury/reports.
Live Oak
The most notable findings in the report focused on the city of Live Oak. The grand jury investigated the city’s finances, city management and the city council.
In its report, the grand jury found that while many lower level employees are hardworking and show a vested interest in the community, upper management is controlled primarily by expensive consultants with little or no oversight, which has caused unnecessary expenses to the city and opened the door to financial loss and litigation.
One of the main issues, the grand jury found, is due to the city’s professional service contracts missing common clauses to protect the city. The city also failed to reevaluate the contracts on a regular basis, meaning competitive cost estimates were not obtained. Consultants were responsible for project delays, which led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional fees and the potential loss in grant monies, the grand jury stated.
Project delays have also required the city to supplement its water fund with general fund dollars. The fund is expected to continue losing money, and because the city is out of compliance on a water loan covenant, it is not able to obtain needed funding for water infrastructure projects.
The grand jury noted that the city council had insufficient ethics training, and found instances where adherence to conflict of interest rules were not being met. They also noted a lack of transparency and respectful conduct at council meetings.
The grand jury provided the city with 10 recommendations to correct the issues raised in the report. They recommended the city adopt an ordinance to ensure the separation of duties at upper management level, for council to create a new ad hoc committee to oversee consultant contracts and spending, and for council members to immediately take free online mandatory ethics training. City council members with incomplete or missing financial statements were recommended to immediately resubmit forms.
They recommended council direct city management to consult with specialists to remedy technical difficulties experienced with meeting audio and video, and recommended council to maintain proper decorum during meetings. They recommended city council reevaluate all services and consultants under contract by next year, and to direct the city manager to examine contracts to make recommendations on how to improve them.
Lastly, they recommended council members remedy the missing revenue in its water fund and come into compliance with state regulations, as well as direct city administration to create and implement a water rate increase.
City’s Public Works
During its investigation into the city of Live Oak, the grand jury also decided to look into the departmental functions within the city, specifically issues with Public Works.
An investigation into the city’s practices and procedures in project management led to the conclusion that project delays were due to miscommunication and poor management by the city’s administrators and council members. The grand jury noted the city has not provided consistent explanations as to what led to work delays, and that there is a lack of responsibility and accountability by management, as well as a lack of oversight by council.
The grand jury recommended council direct the city manager to provide quarterly reports of projects, and to restart the Water, Sewer and Storm Drain Committee, as well as the committee’s quarterly reports to council. They also recommended council direct the city manager to immediately hold the city engineer and department directors responsible for ensuring contracts are completed and to report status updates to the council regularly, as well as having department directors give regular updates at council meetings to inform the public and create transparency.
Sutter County Jail
Each year, the grand jury is required to look into the condition and management of public prisons within the county. The grand jury found various concerns, including contraband being introduced into the facility, the lack of surveillance cameras in a pertinent area with the medium security facility, and an understaffing issue.
The jury stated that most of the contraband being smuggled into the jail is by arrestees, but occasionally contraband will be left by members of the public around the unsecured exterior of the jail. They also noted a lack of netting above the outside areas that would prevent someone from throwing or dropping contraband from above. They also stated that the jail’s current search techniques are not adequate.
One location where surveillance is lacking, they stated, was in the laundry room area, where there are zero cameras and little supervision.
The grand jury recommended the sheriff’s department expand jail employment and invest in a full body scanner to help identify contraband. They recommended the department also purchase and install overhead netting over the open-aired spaces near the Medium Security facility and create a fenced off area to prevent public access to the area. Lastly, they recommended the department place surveillance cameras in the laundry room.
Juvenile hall
The grand jury also toured the area’s juvenile hall to look into the condition and management of the facility.
Jury members noted two needs of repair. One concern was that the carpet in the girl’s dormitory was torn and old, which was presenting a health and safety issue. A second area of concern was signs of water seepage in some of the masonry walls throughout, though staff informed them the walls were being waterproofed to control the issue.
They also mentioned that some of the curriculum being taught on-site, particularly the life skills program and technical/vocational career training, could be improved or expanded.
One recommendation was for officials to approve the replacement of the carpet, or to repair and sanitize the current carpet. They also recommended the Yuba County Office of Education develop and implement a structured and comprehensive life skills program that would include topics such as money management, food and nutrition knowledge, hygiene care and pregnancy awareness and management.
Lastly, the grand jury recommended YCOE increase technical/vocational career opportunities, obtain brochures and other written material describing additional careers and requirements, and to assist youth in obtaining further information if they show interest in a specific goal.
YCUSD traffic safety
The grand jury investigated potential traffic and safety issues at 11 campuses within the Yuba City Unified School District and observed significant problems at two schools in particular: Riverbend Elementary School and Park Avenue Elementary. The three areas of potential concern were with established pick up/drop off procedures; student and driver behavior; and site conditions.
They recommended the district and city work together to improve and expand pick up and drop off capability at Riverbend. The jury also stated school staff at both Riverbend and Park Avenue should use multiple methods to educate parents and students about safe pick up and drop off zones by the upcoming school year.
The jury recommended educational staff design student programs to increase and promote traffic and pedestrian safety by the new school year. Riverbend was recommended to conduct a survey to add a mid-block crosswalk. The Yuba City Police Department was recommended to increase the presence of a school resource or peace officer as resources permit, and for school staff to create a way for concerned drivers or parents to report serious traffic safety issues.
School crossing guards and personnel should be provided adequate training and wear highly visible attire while monitoring pick up and drop off areas, the grand jury found. The report also noted the city should maintain curb painting to distinguish between no parking areas on public streets adjacent to the schools, and for the district to establish maintenance schedules for signage, curb and pavement markings, as well as addressing overgrown vegetation.