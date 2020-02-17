The Sutter County Grand Jury is giving Sutter County high school students the chance to have their artwork be the front cover of the jury’s 2019-2020 report, as well as win a cash prize.
The art contest is open to high school students who live in Sutter County and attend a high school in the county. Home school and independent studies students are also eligible. Each student can submit one original piece along with an application form and waiver forms. The maximum size of a submission is 16”x20” and the minimum size is 8”x10”. Artists are being asked to consider what Sutter County means to them and have their answers reflected in their art.
Submissions can include photography, lithograph or print, drawing, painting or mixed media. Entries should not be framed, under glass or have any protective covering when they are being submitted. Submissions are to be turned in to the student’s high school. Home schooled or independent studies students can submit their artwork to one of the public high schools.
The deadline to turn in submissions is noon on March 31. All entries will be on display at the Sutter County Library starting on April 10 and prizes will be awarded at the library on April 22 at 5:30 p.m. The top prize is $200 cash and having the piece be the front cover of the Grand Jury’s annual report that is made available to the public at the end of June each year. Up to five other pieces will be selected as the cover for individual reports and the artists of those selections will be given $50 each.
For entry forms and more information, email grandjury@suttercourts.com.