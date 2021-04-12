The Sutter County Superior Court is seeking volunteers to serve on the 2021/22 grand jury.
The grand jury will be composed of 19 jurors and 5-10 alternates. Grand jurors receive training, attend tours and briefings and visit local governmental agencies and entities to learn about the inner workings of Sutter County public agencies in order to help assess areas in need of improvement and to ensure they are in compliance with laws.
Charles Smith, foreperson for the 2020/21 grand jury, said as a retired police officer, he was fully aware of how important and valuable the grand jury is to the justice system.
“When I saw the advertisement for our grand jury, I saw an opportunity to become involved in our community and possibly improve how our local government works,” Smith said. “I strongly believe, now that I have been the foreperson of this year’s grand jury, that this is one of the most influential entities in the county that can make a change for the betterment of its citizens. I urge anyone that wants to make a difference in our community to volunteer for the grand jury.”
To qualify, candidates must be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years of age, and be a Sutter County resident for at least one year, as well as possess sufficient knowledge of the English language.
Those that are serving as a trial juror in any California court, have been recently discharged as a grand juror at any California court within the last year, convicted of any malfeasance in office or any felony or other high crimes, or elected public officials are not allowed to participate.
To apply, go to suttercourts.com/general-info/grand-jury and fill out an application, or go to the Sutter County Superior Courthouse in Yuba City and request an application.