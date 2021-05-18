Guardrail segments installed in two different areas of Sutter County had to be moved after installation, resulting in damage to underground telephone equipment at one site.
The Sutter County Department of Development Services contracted with a guardrail contractor to install segments along Nicolaus Avenue at Scheiber Road and along Garden Highway south of Barry Road.
“Both guardrails were installed following accidents where vehicles left the roadway, due to excessive speed, and damaged private property and had the potential to have even more severe consequences,” said Sutter County Development Services Director Neal Hay.
The guardrail installed along Nicolaus Avenue had to be relocated farther from the edge of the roadway after concerns regarding over-width agricultural equipment traveling along the road, according to Hay. In the process of moving the rails, the installation damaged an underground telephone conduit that had to be replaced by the telecommunications company at no cost to the county.
Hay said prior to work being done in that area, an underground utility marking service notified the contractor of where all utilities were located.
“The fact that the telephone conduit was damaged indicates that the telephone company did not specify the correct location for their conduit and consequently, they are responsible for the cost to repair it,” Hay said. “The county apologizes to any residents that were inconvenienced by the loss of telephone service.”
The guardrail along Garden Highway had to be moved after being installed due to confusion over the layout marks on the pavement. Hay said the rails were moved southward from their original location. He said one contract was issued for work at both sites and completed per Caltrans guidelines and per the provisions of the State Public Contract Code.
The cost of all the work, including relocations, was $59,630 and was paid from budgeted funds for the repair and maintenance of the county’s road system, according to Hay.
He said the relocation of the guardrails and damage to telephone equipment did not cause the project to go over budget.
“The department has received calls from both residents expressing their appreciation for the county for the guardrail installations,” Hay said.