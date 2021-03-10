Sutter County’s high school speech contest, which received national recognition for engaging youth in the local government process, will return in May.
The “Public Business From the Floor” speech contest – open to all high school-aged students who either attend a public or private Sutter County school or live in the county – was designed to foster an understanding of the right of Americans to petition their government and to provide an opportunity to directly address the county Board of Supervisors on matters under their jurisdiction.
The speech contest was designated the best entry in the category of Civic Engagement and Public Outreach in the National Association of Counties 2020 Innovation Awards competition.
“The speech contest is an outgrowth of our board’s desire to engage the youth of this community and build an understanding and appreciation for how local government functions,” said Board Chairman Dan Flores in a press release. “The success of the program, which was recognized by NACO, is the result of the effort of the students, their teachers, their parents, and the participation of the 20-30 Club. This is a community that values its youth, and that was reflected in the award from NACO.”
The speech contest is sponsored by the 20-30 Club of Yuba City-Marysville. In addition to providing cash prizes, members of the club in previous competitions have joined the board of supervisors as judges.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there wasn’t a competition in 2020 but will return on May 6 at 6 p.m.
While the location has yet to be determined, tentatively, the competition will be at the chambers at Yuba City Hall, where the board conducts regular meetings, but the county may establish an outdoor location to promote in-person participation. Students will have the option to participate in-person or via Zoom.
Under the rules of the competition, students have up to three minutes to address supervisors. Participants are required to ask the board to take a specific action on a topic, such as adding, changing or removing a local ordinance, authorizing funding for something or advocating for action by the state or federal government.
The speech contest takes place during a regular meeting, attended by members of the public and subject to coverage by the media. The event will be streamed live on the county’s video portal.
Students interested in participating can receive additional information about the contest and officially sign up by sending an email to speechcontest@co.sutter.ca.us.