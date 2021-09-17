The Sutter County One Stop will host a Fall Job Fair next week.
“People are anxious to get back to work,” said Jennie McCullough, Business Workforce Specialist at Sutter County One Stop. “Many unemployment insurance benefits expire this
September, so we anticipate a huge increase in the number of people needing employment.
Employers from various industries will be represented in hopes there is something for
everyone. Often applicants state they feel lost once they submit an application or resume online, so this in-person event is a great opportunity for job seekers to connect to employers in person.”
The job fair, which will be held in two shifts, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until noon and 2-4 p.m.
“The split schedule will allow us to host even more employers than usual and offer an opportunity for our job seekers to meet with a variety of companies and employment opportunities,” a release by Sutter County One Stop said.
Organizers suggest that those that attend should dress for success and bring copies of their resume because they will be able to meet employers and apply for positions on the spot.
According to the release, attendees must have a CalJOBS account prior to attending the event. A CalJOBS account can be created by visiting https://tinyurl.com/suez864m. Those that would like assistance creating an account can stop by the Sutter County One Stop office, 50 Tharp Rd. #1000, Yuba City, or call 822-5120 ext. 3068.
Those that would like to attend the job fair must also register in advance by visiting https://tinyurl.com/ar5dc938.
For more information, visit www.sutteronestop.com.