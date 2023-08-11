Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah H. Heckman announced Friday that she will retire on Sept. 30.

Elected to six-year terms, Heckman has served for 10 years in Sutter County after being first elected in November 2012 – She replaced H. Ted Hansen following his retirement, officials said. According to the Sutter County courts website, California Gov. Gavin Newsom makes an appointment to complete a judge’s term.

