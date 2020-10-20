A Sutter County Superior Court judge will rule today whether to suspend an executive order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom concerning the upcoming November election.
Assembly members James Gallagher (Republican-Yuba City) and Kevin Kiley (Republican-Rocklin) filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Newsom’s order, claiming he overstepped his authority. The order required election officials to use the state’s vote-by-mail tracking system and loosen requirements on the need for in-person meetings with voting rights groups.
The restraining order was granted in June by the superior court but that decision was vacated by the appellate court after the governor challenged the ruling.
Today’s court trial begins at 10 a.m.
If Judge Sarah Heckman rules in favor of Gallagher and Kiley, it would restrain Newsom from exercising any further legislative powers in violation of the California Constitution and from unilaterally amending, altering or changing existing law or making new law, according to Gallagher’s office.