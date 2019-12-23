Sutter County was ranked as the top county, percentage-wise, in population growth in the state. The California Department of Finance released a report recently that showed the county increased population by 2.21 percent or 2,243 people, from July 2018 to July 2019.
Yuba County ranked ninth with a 1.12 percent increase (866 people), Colusa County ranked 12th with a 1 percent increase (223 people) and Glenn County ranked third with a 1.54 percent increase (442 people). The report cited the 2018 Camp Fire as being the lead contributor to the increase in the six counties around Butte County, which ranked 58th out of 58 counties with a 4.57 percent decrease in population or 10,388 people.
The Camp Fire put thousands of people out of their homes in the Paradise area and many of them left the area, moving to adjacent counties and other parts of the country.
Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith said while the increase is significant for a county of approximately 100,000 residents it is not an “extreme” change. Smith said while he believes the Camp Fire is the biggest contributor to the increase, he mentioned Sutter County’s agriculture as another possible draw.
“Sutter County is very strong agriculturally and that can bring people to the area seeking work,” Smith said via email.
The data released in the report was part of population estimates that the Department of Finance is mandated to compile by the California Constitution and is used by various state agencies for budgeting, need assessment, distribution of funds and other uses.
According to the report, California saw an overall increase of of just 0.35 percent down from 0.57 percent last year. Those two increases are the lowest recorded growth rates since 1900. The report cited fewer births, increased deaths associated with an aging population, lower international migration and higher domestic outmigration.
Smith said he’s noticed more homeless people on the streets as he drives around town and more people camping near the county airport. He said his main concern is people moving to Sutter County who cannot afford housing.
“There is a sizable homeless population and a lack of low-moderate housing, Section 8 housing and shelter beds,” Smith said.
He said the increase in population will drive up housing prices because housing stock is so low in the county.
“The County needs more housing of all types including low/moderate income housing as well as the typical subdivisions one may think of when new houses are built,” Smith said. “Rental units are also scarce and continue to increase in cost.”
Dale Eyeler is the chair of the Yuba City Planning Commission. He said he was at a county planning commission meeting last week where there was discussion about lot splitting related to a possible 84-lot subdivision proposed by developer Jeff Helm.
He said Sutter County residents attended the meeting and voiced their displeasure with the possibility of adding housing in their community.
“We need housing,” Eyeler said. “We absolutely need housing.”
With the increase in population, Eyeler questioned what alternatives the county has other than more housing development to deal with the increase.
“It’s a huge concern,” Eyeler said.