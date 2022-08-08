Families and community members banded together on Saturday for the End of Summer Party in Yuba City co-hosted by Sutter County government agencies and the Sutter County Library.
Library Children’s Service Coordinator Chalese Eggleston called it an “End of Summer Kids Party,” featuring outdoor and indoor games and plenty of entertainment for families with children of a variety of ages.
“It’s all a big fun day,” Eggleston said.
Due to library renovations and procedures for reopening from restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Sutter County Library condensed its summer activities down to one day this year.
“In lieu of having a bunch of little fun things throughout the summer, we had one big fun summer party,” Eggleston said.
There were free books offered as well as plenty of games and activities, including a wild animal show where an animal expert showcased a kangaroo, rattlesnake and other animals to the public.
It was another fun way to educate children on animals that they coexist with every day, Eggleston said.
Eggleston wants everyone to know that the Sutter County Library has reopened for weekly services that include a number of ways for children of all ages to socially interact with others in a safe way.
Eggleston said storytime is a traditional way for children to interact together.
Storytime can range from simply sitting and reading to interactive participation with other students and adults.
It’s a great way to bring everyone together, Eggleston said.
Yuba City resident Levi Fox moved here with his family of three, which includes a 2 year old. The family moved to the area over two years ago from Southern California. He, along with his wife, Ashley, quickly utilized the library services.
Fox said one of the first things a family should do after moving to a new town is get a library card, either traditionally or through the mobile app, to access the plethora of services it has available to the public for free.
Fox said reading is a part of his family’s night-time routine where the toddler will hear about two books a night.
At two years old, Fox said his toddler is already beginning to pick out words from his favorite books, “Fox in Socks,” and “The Little Engine that Could.”
“If he wasn’t reading the books, he wouldn’t say plane or train or chu-chu,” Fox said. “It’s definitely imperative, I think, to their vocabulary and growth. … They are like a sponge and absorb everything.”
Sutter County Health Program Specialist Kristin Lambert also worked the End of Summer Party, manning a booth on the advantages of CalFresh.
Lambert said CalFresh helps low-income families with more affordable ways to purchase groceries and other everyday items.
Sutter County Library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with hours extending at the end of August, Eggleston said.