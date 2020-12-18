The Sutter County Library has closed in preparation for renovations to be made to the facility. But curbside services will continue to be offered from a new pickup location.
James Ochsner, director at the Sutter County Library, said as of Tuesday, library staff had moved all of the reserved items to the Sutter County Museum, which is where the library will conduct checkout services for the duration of the closure.
“We are only taking over things that people have requested,” said Ochsner.
According to Ochsner, the remaining items of the library’s more than 90,000-piece collection will be organized and moved into the back room of the library to make way for the construction crews.
“It’s not a matter of just throwing things in boxes,” said Ochsner. “We need to keep everything in order so we are able to find it should someone request a certain item.”
Ochsner said the online ordering system will remain the same, with the only difference being the new pickup location at 1333 Butte House Road in Yuba City.
Curbside services will be available Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 12-4 p.m.
While there is not a concrete start date, Ochsner said renovations will begin in February and will expand the square footage of the current library facility to include an innovation center, a new meeting room and two study rooms. Furnishings, carpet and some technology at the library will also be updated.
Ochsner said the library, which was built in 1971, has many of the original design features intact so the facility will be revamped with a midcentury style to highlight those aspects.
“We are just going to refresh and refurbish and add a few things to update the facility – like a new front desk,” said Ochsner.
The renovation will be funded by $1.1 million in city library impact fees awarded to the facility in June 2019, along with funds contributed by Sutter County.
While the Yuba City location is closed, Ochsner said the Sutter and Live Oak branches will be offering extended curbside pick hours.
“This allows people another couple of places to pick up items while the Yuba City branch is closed,” said Ochsner.
The Sutter and Live Oak branches will offer curbside services from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to Ochsner, renovations are expected to be completed in spring or summer 2021.