The day before the Sutter County Library closed its doors due to COVID-19, the facility saw 500 visits within the span of six hours.
James Ochsner, director of library services for Sutter County, said that amount of foot traffic cannot be accommodated at this point due to public health reasons, but planning is underway on how to continue providing services and programs to community members.
“It may be quite some time before we have large gatherings for programs again,” he said.
The Sutter County Library consists of a main facility in Yuba City and two rural branches in Live Oak and Sutter. The facilities also provide programs that support children’s services, pre-teen and teen services, adult services and family literacy, including citizenship preparation and civic participation.
The facilities have been closed since March 17. Ochsner said the library has developed a three-phase process of reopening. Phase one includes curbside service, which they first started implementing in May. Library card holders can call in and request up to five items for check out, which staff then processes and prepares for pick-up. Items that are returned are cleaned off and shelved for 72 hours to mitigate the chance of contamination spreading.
Phase two will include curbside services and facilities reopening, however, there would likely be a limit to how many people can be inside at one time and for how long. The last phase is full operations, though the library team will reevaluate throughout to make modifications as needed, he said.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, local jurisdictions are anticipating a loss in revenues, particularly from sales taxes. To close funding gaps, many departments are having to make changes to how they operate.
Ochsner said the library’s budget cuts are in line with other county departments, which includes freezing hiring for vacant positions and the reduction in some services and supplies. By not being able to fill positions, that will result in a reduction in staff, which affects library hours, he said, so his team is working to find a way that doesn’t impact the public too much.
“There will be no closure of any branches but we are working on a plan to restructure hours, which may actually provide better service to Live Oak and Sutter,” he said. “Other changes in services will likely be more related to COVID-19 than budget constraints. Social distancing and limiting exposure between people in the building is the greatest challenge right now.”
The library’s Summer Reading program started this week. It typically sees up to 1,000 students on the first day for signups, but due to COVID-19 they couldn’t hold the event this year. Instead, they are running the program virtually and updating participants through the library’s Facebook page (@SutterCountyLibrary).
They are also planning to host virtual entertainment throughout the summer.
“We are hoping for some good things in the year ahead, even though things might be a bit different and budgets are tighter,” Ochsner said.