Wednesday evening marked the long anticipated grand re-opening of Sutter County Library. Around 50 people were in attendance with several county and city officials showing support for this important community asset.
“It looks like something out of a big city,” commented Shawntay Arroyo, who was there representing Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture. “I love the open concept, it makes things look so much bigger.”
This “open concept” was on the tip of everyone’s tongue, and guests kept speaking about how much brighter and cleaner things were. While the renovations were impressive, Chris Pedigo, a local photographer and former Marysville City councilman, was grateful that the building still retained the charm it had 50 years ago.
“It’s kept the magic it had when I was a kid,” said Pedigo. “Just think of how many more memories will be made here in the next 50 years.”
The renovation is the result of an agreement that was struck between the city of Yuba City and Sutter County in October 2019, just before the pandemic. The city contributed $1,163,000 in Library Impact Fees from development to Sutter County for reconfiguring the layout of the library and designing an Innovation Center with technologies like 3D printing and virtual reality. Director of Library Services James Ochsner said visitors can expect upcoming programs that will highlight new technologies and equipment which include access to sewing machines, 3D scanners, and tools that facilitate creation and skill sharing.
Other additions include a large conference room equipped to hold up to 10 people and even more virtually, two study rooms, central seating with charging access for mobile devices, an updated self-checkout station, and mobile printing which will allow patrons to print from their phone or other devices without the need to log on to a computer.
During the opening party, guests browsed over the new display of books and filled their plates with refreshments, chatting about the memories they had growing up here and how they couldn’t wait to share the facility with their families again.
Debbie Naylor, with Friends of the Sutter County Library, was there promoting the “First Saturday Book Sale” on June 4 and was proud to report she had already signed up five new library members. A kindergarten teacher nearly tripped over herself in excitement ready to snag some new reads for her students. And Sandy Capell, a librarian of 50 years who had worked out of the Sutter branch for 30 of those years, was tucked cozily in a corner soaking in the ambiance and beaming with joy.
“It’s like home,” she said, almost tearfully. “I’m so happy to have it open again.”
Sharon and Shirley Shimizu, two very involved library patrons, were ogling at a picture of the soon-to-be implemented children’s castle. This castle refers to a giant play structure that is expected to arrive in late May. Library staff said there is still more to come and that they are still waiting on some shelving to finish the book display.
“This is a really great example of what can happen when the city and the county work together,” said Sutter County Supervisor Dan Flores. “The city and county have jointly supported the redevelopment of this whole library project along with the Friends of the Library Foundation. It couldn’t have happened without the relationship that we have.”
Marc Boomgaarden, a Yuba City City Council member, agreed with this and feels that it’s something everyone should be proud of. He’s grateful that their efforts have come to fruition and that residents will be able to take advantage of all the educational, recreational, and cultural opportunities here.
“A lot of people come here too for English as a second language learning, and to become citizens of the United states,” added Flores. “So to be able to come and be a part of this newer technology and better furnishings, it’s a really good thing.”
Sutter County Supervisor Karm Bains was also there reminiscing about his days in the Sutter County Library as a youth.
“It’s amazing,’’ said Bains. “It’s just a really proud moment to see the finished product and how it’s all come together, with all the old traditions and new additions. Because here we have the history of the past, we’re living in the present, and providing for our future and our children’s future. It’s the yesterday, today, and tomorrow of our community.”
With so many modifications being made, Steve Kroeger, executive director of Blue Zones Yuba-Sutter, definitely see’s the library becoming a big part of the community’s future and feels the progress made in this branch is a beautiful illustration of the city and county’s desire to improve the quality of life for its residents.
The Sutter County Library will be open to the public again on Monday at 10 a.m. with regular hours of Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once the new staff is fully trained, they anticipate extending library hours to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Sutter County Library is located at 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City and can be contacted at 530-822-7137. To learn more about the library and access a variety of its resources, visit www.suttercounty.org/library.