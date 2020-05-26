The Sutter County Children and Families Commission announced the roll out of the Life Jacket Loaner Program for infants and toddlers available starting last weekend.
The program is a partnership between the commission, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Parks and Recreation Department. As part of the “Children Don’t Float” program, life jackets will be placed at three locations for infant and toddler use during the day starting on today, May 22.
Locations where the life jackets will be available include the Feather River Parkway Recreation Area in Yuba City, the Live Oak Boat Launch and Recreation Area, and the Tisdale Boat Launch area. A total of 10 life jackets will be available for loan at each of the locations – each branded with a unique “property of” logo for easy identification.
“With area rivers having swift, unpredictable currents, our commission and valued partners like the city of Yuba City and the Sutter County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, recognized an opportunity to improve the safety of Sutter County’s youngest residents during warm summer months,” said Michele Blake, executive director for the Sutter County Children and Families Commission.
Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and the second leading cause of death and injury for children between 1-14 in the United States. The highest drowning rates are among children 1-4 of age, followed by children 5-9 years of age.