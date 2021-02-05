The jury trial of a Yuba City woman charged with the murder of a Yuba City boy will take place in Butte County, after a motion to change the venue was granted.
Constance Addison will be tried for the murder of Alec Flores, 13, as well as charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment.
On Oct. 7, 2019, Addison allegedly hit Flores with her car, while she was driving drunk, as Flores walked to school and her children were with her in the car. Addison was arrested that day and bailed out the next.
At a hearing Friday, Judge Laura Davis said the Judicial Council of California had informed the court that Butte County Superior Court was the only court to respond, saying it was able to take the case. Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich and defense attorney Roberto Marquez both agreed that the trial could be moved to Butte County.
On Jan. 12, Davis granted a change of venue motion filed by Marquez because of the prominence of the victim in the community and publicity of the case. A trial had been set in Sutter County for March. The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office opposed the motion to change the venue.
The next step is for the court to work with Butte County on when it will be able to fit the trial into its schedule. A trial setting conference will take place in Sutter County Superior Court on Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m.