The jury trial of a Yuba City woman charged with the murder of a Yuba City boy is scheduled to take place in Butte County in August, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
Constance Addison will be tried for the murder of Alec Flores, 13, as well as charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment.
On Oct. 7, 2019, Addison allegedly hit Flores with her car, while she was drunk and as Flores walked to school. Addison’s children were in the car with her. She was arrested that day and bailed out the next.
On Jan. 12, Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis granted a change of venue motion filed by the defense. The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office opposed the motion to change the venue. Butte County will host the trial but Davis will hear the case and Heimlich will prosecute the case for the district attorney’s office.
A felony pre-trial conference is set for April 30 and a trial readiness conference will take place on July 23. Those two hearings will be at Sutter County Superior Court. The trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 16 in Butte County.