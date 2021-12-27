The Yuba-Sutter area is enriched with history and culture.
For Molly Bloom, the new director and curator of the Sutter County Museum, it is important to preserve history to understand the past and to help shape the future.
Bloom, who was raised in Sharon, Mass., is looking forward to her first position as a director and curator for a museum. Bloom began her role as curator at Sutter County Museum in early December and is already working on the installation of new exhibits.
“The Sutter County Museum offered a great opportunity to return to my passion of historical and archaeological content while joining a great organization with a compelling mission to strengthen community bonds and celebrate diverse cultural heritage,” said Bloom.
Before accepting the job, Bloom worked at historic sites, art museums, a children’s science museum and natural history museums in different states around the country like Ohio, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Nebraska. Throughout her time, she focused on education, visitor experience, exhibits and front-of-house operations.
Bloom studied archaeology and Latin with a minor in art history at Oberlin College in Ohio. She received her master’s degree in archeological studies from Yale University in Connecticut. When completing her thesis in 2016, she focused on the subject of early civilizations of the greater Yellow River Valley in China with an emphasis on the display of archeological material in Chinese museums.
“I have always been passionate about history and material culture which is what led me to study archaeology,” said Bloom. “My first passion for history was for Greek and Roman history, art and archaeology, but that has expanded over time to include early complex societies around the world – indigenous history, US history, and East Asian archaeology. Archaeology is so interdisciplinary. You study history, language, culture and art but there are also lab sciences, math and fieldwork involved. Within history there is really something for everyone that can spark your interest, whether it is a particular period, region, culture, or person.”
Bloom is excited in her new role as curator/director. Her responsibilities are to manage exhibits, educational programming, the gift shop, front-of-house operations, the marketing of the museum, to maintain building and collection spaces and develop community partnerships among other arising tasks.
Despite having a small staff at the museum, Bloom said she is happy to work with supporting and knowledgeable people, a collaborative administration and with the engaged nonprofit Community Memorial Museum Association.
Bloom moved to the Yuba-Sutter area in early December as she began her role. Bloom said she has enjoyed getting to know the area as well as the broader region of Chico and Sacramento. In the upcoming year, Bloom looks forward to exploring more of the region.
“The Sutter County Museum is in a wonderful phase of growth and is continuing to make updates to our building and permanent exhibits as well as bring in temporary exhibits to share more about local history and new stories,” said Bloom. “We are proud to preserve and share the history of the Yuba-Sutter area through a collection that contains approximately 20,000 objects and over 7,000 photographs. These artifacts share a variety of stories from the region including Native American cultures, agricultural innovations, and diverse populations building connections and communities in the area.”
According to Bloom, preserving these artifacts help the area maintain a collection of narratives that accurately represent local history. Bloom said it is critical to preserve stories so they can be shared with future generations.
The Sutter County Museum is working on an upcoming temporary exhibition called Imprisoned at Home. This exhibit was originally displayed at the Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology at California State University, Chico. The exhibit discusses anti-immigration sentiments in the United States and the executive order by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1942 that ordered the relocation of Japanese Americans to internment camps like the Tule Lake Relocation Center in Northern California, said Bloom.
“It includes a replica barrack to demonstrate what daily life was like at the Tule Lake Camp, built with help from Stan Umeda, who was incarcerated along with his family at the Jerome Relocation Center and the Gila Relocation Center, and Calvin Asoo, who was sent along with his family to the Tule Lake Relocation Center and Topaz Relocation Center,” said Bloom.
Bloom said Sutter County Museum is committed to accessibility and offers free admission to anyone wanting to learn about local history. As Bloom works on installing the new exhibition, she said she has enjoyed collaborating with staff at Chico State, Umeda, Asoo and other Sutter County Museum staff to coordinate the building of the barracks and bring the exhibition to the gallery.
“History can cover everything that has happened in the human experience over the course of time and beyond,” said Bloom. “We have been experiencing a major event in history for almost two years of living through a global pandemic, and it is important to consider how we will remember, preserve, and share these experiences as a chapter in our collective human history.”