The new “Chinese Pioneers: Power and Politics in Exclusion Era Photographs” exhibit made its first stop at the Sutter County Museum in Yuba CIty on Monday, after being curated by Erin Garcia of the California Historical Society located in San Francisco. This exhibit tours through Exhibit Envoy, and the first six bookings were funded through The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation. 

The exhibit consists of four triangular display pillars filled with photos and text that stand in the main hall of the museum. Each face is labeled with a number at the bottom to designate the intended order of reading.  

