The Community Memorial Museum Association recently received a $10,000 grant from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture through National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan funds to commission large-scale paintings from local artists.
These paintings will be displayed on the overhead walls of Sutter County Museum’s main entrance gallery. This space is currently housing temporary and traveling exhibits such as The Newest Americans, a gallery of photographs curated to explore the lives of immigrants that sought American citizenship. But staff said the space will eventually be used as an introductory gallery to display permanent features that pertain to the history and significance of the Yuba-Sutter area.
“We are excited to offer an opportunity for local artists to create paintings that reflect the history of our area and align with the museum’s mission to share local stories that strengthen community bonds, inspire celebration of our diverse cultural heritage, and demonstrate how understanding the past prepares us for the future,” said Marika Garcia, development officer for both Sutter County Library and Sutter County Museum. “Our local communities have so many stories to tell. Working at the museum, we are introduced to a variety of personal and historical stories that are intricately woven within the fabric of who we are as a community. We strive to collect and tell as many stories as possible through our collection, educational programs, and exhibits.”
The museum is currently seeking to commission local artists with the goal of producing three to four large scale panels. The paintings will be done on wood which will enable staff to move them around as more paintings get added to the collection. Each artist will receive between $2,500 to $3,000 for their work and the museum will also supply the needed materials. All artists in Northern California are welcome to apply, however, a preference will be given to those that reside in Sutter, Yuba, Colusa, Nevada, or Butte counties.
The paintings are meant to serve as an introduction to exhibit themes and topics covered in the museum such as native peoples, agricultural dominance, cultural diversity, and natural disasters.
“It’s very exciting for us to bring some parts of Sutter and the surrounding counties into our main gallery and to add some color,” said Molly Bloom, director and curator at Sutter County Museum. “So while this space continues to house temporary exhibits, it will always have some of Sutter County history in it.”
The idea for these murals was included in the museum’s master plan, and renderings were provided by the Brent Johnson Design firm. Bloom said the master plan was made to help guide the next phase of exhibits, and identify the key themes that all visitors should encounter on a visit to the Sutter County Museum. It took several months for the plan to be finalized and a great deal of collaboration between museum staff, the Community Memorial Museum Association, and a variety of other organizations, patrons, and community stakeholders.
“We’ve been looking for ways to start implementing the master plan and bring elements of it in to help show people the direction that the museum is going,” said Bloom. “This particular funding opportunity matched really well with this part of the plan that we’ve been hoping to accomplish.”
Artists interested in submitting an application, or request for qualifications form, can contact Garcia by phone at 530-443-3797 or email megarcia@co.sutter.ca.us. Entry forms can also be found online at the museums website, suttercountymuseum.org, or picked up in person at the museum during regular business hours. The deadline for all entries is July 15 at 5 p.m.
The Sutter County Museum is located at 1333 Butte House Rd, in Yuba City. Regular open
hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.