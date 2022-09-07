The Sutter county Museum will host a salsa-making event on Saturday in the Artisan Community Garden. The Salsa Fiesta in the Garden event will give guests the opportunity to make fresh salsa from scratch in a relaxing environment.
Attendants will be working off of recipe cards provided by the organizers. Director of the Artisan Community Garden Amber Milner said that people will be able to make salsa at their own pace by following the recipe cards or making their own recipe.
In past events, attendants have been able to pick tomatoes and peppers off the vine at the Artisan Community Garden, the Appeal previously reported. Other ingredients like onions and cilantro were not picked straight from the garden, but were still provided by the organizers. Guests were also asked to bring other ingredients like pineapple, mango and lime to personalize their salsa.
Because the crop yield for the garden was low this year, organizers are asking attendants to provide the majority of their own salsa ingredients. Organizers will be able to provide olive oil, salt, pepper and tortilla chips, but attendants will have to bring their own tomatoes, onions, cilantro, peppers and other personalized ingredients.
Attendants can bring enough ingredients to make single servings or extra ingredients to share, Milner said.
Organizers are also looking for vegetable donations in order to help provide some of the main salsa ingredients, Milner said.
“We would love to have tomatoes, peppers and onions on hand for those who don’t bring some,” she said.
Cooking utensils and cutting boards will also be provided by the organizers. Guests are also encouraged to bring containers to store any leftovers they would like to take home, Milner said.
Salsa Fiesta in the Garden will be held on Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Artisan Community Garden at the Sutter County Museum located at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City.
The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, but adult supervision is required for children in attendance, Milner said.