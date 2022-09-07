The Sutter county Museum will host a salsa-making event on Saturday in the Artisan Community Garden. The Salsa Fiesta in the Garden event will give guests the opportunity to make fresh salsa from scratch in a relaxing environment.

Attendants will be working off of recipe cards provided by the organizers. Director of the Artisan Community Garden Amber Milner said that people will be able to make salsa at their own pace by following the recipe cards or making their own recipe.

