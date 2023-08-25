The Sutter County Board of Supervisors approved the installation of a peace pole for the Sutter County Museum on Tuesday in honor of Rueben “Boy” Lopez, an Army private first class who passed away in 2011.

According to Appeal archives, Lopez, who was originally from Williams, was killed in action with four other soldiers from the Army 10th Mountain Division in the Kandahar Province of southern Afghanistan on Aug. 11, 2011.

