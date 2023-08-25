The Sutter County Board of Supervisors approved the installation of a peace pole for the Sutter County Museum on Tuesday in honor of Rueben “Boy” Lopez, an Army private first class who passed away in 2011.
According to Appeal archives, Lopez, who was originally from Williams, was killed in action with four other soldiers from the Army 10th Mountain Division in the Kandahar Province of southern Afghanistan on Aug. 11, 2011.
Since the time of Lopez's death, his family has been installing peace poles and performing other good deeds in his name throughout Colusa County. Peace poles also have been placed at Burchfield Primary School in Colusa and at locations in Williams and Arbuckle.
The peace pole for the Sutter County Museum was commissioned by Meridian residents Scott and Barbara Hankins, Sutter County officials said.
A peace pole is a hand-crafted monument that displays the message "May Peace Prevail on Earth" on all sides, usually in different languages. There are tens of thousands of peace poles located in over 180 countries. The Hankins family chose English, Spanish, Punjabi, and Hmong to honor major languages within the Yuba-Sutter community, officials said.
According to Sutter County Museum Director and Curator Molly Bloom, the museum was dedicated to the community “in memory of the pioneers and veterans of the area.”
“The monument allows the Sutter County Museum to continue the legacy of honoring local veterans, as well as having a lasting remembrance to recognize ‘Boy’ Lopez and his service to the country and community,” Bloom said in an email.
As a participant of the Blue Star Museums program, the Sutter County Museum provides free admission to active duty military personnel and their families as another way of showing support to local veterans, she said.
The Sutter County Museum will host a peace pole dedication ceremony from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 21, the International Day of Peace. This free event will feature a presentation of colors and a speaking program from retired Army Major Reneé Marie. Refreshments will be provided.