On the anniversary of the 2017 Cascade Fire, Oct. 9, and last year’s Camp Fire, Nov. 8, the Sutter County Museum will hold open houses to support those affected by the fires, according to a press release.
There is no set program, it’s stated in the release, and counselors will be on hand for anyone who needs support. The museum will be offering “a welcoming and supportive safe space for people to congregate,” the release said.
The museum will be open until 7 p.m. on the two anniversary nights.
The Cascade Fire started in October 2017 burning 10,000 acres, including Yuba County territory, and killing four people. A year later, the Camp Fire destroyed the city of Paradise, killing 85 people and ended up being the deadliest wildfire in California’s history.
The museum currently has on display a temporary exhibit called “Simple Objects: An Excavation” which is a collection of written recollections, photography, drawings and rescued from the two family homes of writer Christy Heron-Clark was born and raised in Paradise.
Heron-Clark collaborated with Sacramento artist Stephanie Taylor to create the exhibit, according to the release.
Also on display for the anniversaries will be the work of artists from the Yuba-Sutter area in response to the fires that have impacted the region.
The open house events are free. The museum is at 1333 Butte House Road in Yuba City. More information about the events or the museum can be found at suttercountymuseum.org.