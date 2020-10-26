The Sutter County Museum will be reopening on Oct. 28 after shutting its doors months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back to the museum after our extended closure,” said Jessica Hougen, museum director/curator. “While we won’t be organizing any programs or events in the near future, all of our exhibits will be open and we’ll be bringing in an exciting new temporary exhibit in early December.”
The museum will resume operations with reduced hours until further notice and will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m., as well as Saturdays from noon-4 p.m.
Admission to the museum is free.
The gift shop will also be open during museum hours. For more information, call 822-7141.