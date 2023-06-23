After receiving funds through a regranting program from the National Endowment for the Arts just under a year ago, the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City revealed its first installment of three large-scale paintings on the upper walls of its entry exhibit hall on June 2.
These pieces were curated to represent the region’s unique agricultural landscape and heritage and supplement the museum’s permanent farming exhibits.
Madelyne Templeton, a local artist who most recently completed a black panther mural for Park Avenue Elementary School in Yuba City, was commissioned for two of the three works while Nicolai Larsen from Chico focused on what is currently the central piece.
“We didn’t know about each other’s work until a few days before we turned them in,” said Templeton. “It’s very cool to see how well they go together now.”
Templeton’s paintings focus on the harvest of staple crops in Sutter County in preparation for their sale at farmers markets and community festivals. The use of vibrant colors was particularly important to Templeton as she recalls the rich tones and textures from her upbringing in Sutter County.
“I grew up here behind an orchard in Shanghai Bend,” explained Templeton. “A lot of this was a walk down memory lane for me, bringing bits and pieces of Yuba city together on one canvas.”
Larsen’s work was inspired in part by the Native community and attempts to convey a sense of place by depicting the orchards, fields, and rivers from a bird’s eye perspective. His design took nearly three weeks to map out and required approval from both the museum’s board and local tribal elders.
“Having the tribal elders approve it was really important,” said Larsen. “They loved the basket, but wanted to eliminate some of the other tribal motifs. So I put in my own symbols there or globes that have different flora and fauna in them.”
The basket has a native weaving pattern Larsen incorporated into his painting in place of a sunset behind the Sutter Buttes mountain range. Viewers should also be able to spot a total of six globes throughout the piece with special wildlife features intrinsic to the Yuba-Sutter area.
These three panels are the first in what organizers hope will amount to 10 finished pieces, according to the museum’s master plan. Marika Garcia, development officer for both the Sutter County Museum and Sutter County Library, said the group is currently looking to secure more funding to make these commissions a reality.
“I think our ag stuff is pretty covered right now so it would be nice to do some other things,” said Garcia. “We want a little direction for artists but we also want the artists’ creativity to shine. We want our local artists but we also want diversity in our artists in terms of their cultural backgrounds and what they’re bringing to the table.”
The new murals can be viewed free of charge during regular business hours at the Sutter County Museum located at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City. For more information, call 530-822-7141 or visit suttercountymuseum.org.