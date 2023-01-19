VP1.jpg

Sutter County native Liesl Schmidt returned to the region as executive vice president and chief operations officer for River Valley Community Bancorp after managing 10 western states for one of the largest banks in the country.

River Valley Community Bancorp recently celebrated the appointment of Liesl Schmidt as executive vice president and chief operations officer. 

Schmidt grew up in Yuba City and was a Sutter High School graduate. This small-town girl went on to become the executive vice president of U.S. Bank, listed as the fifth-largest bank in the country. 

