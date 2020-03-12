One Sutter County supervisor race has been decided while the other two appear to be headed to a runoff, following the most recent results from election night, released by the county’s elections office on Wednesday evening.
(Yuba County had not yet updated their count since last week.)
The three seats up for grabs on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors are for District 1, District 4 and District 5. Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnson said her office still has approximately 500 ballots to process, which are mostly provisional ballots.
The only race of the three that can be called at this point is in District 1. Challenger Nick Micheli received 3,205 votes, or 69 percent of the total. Incumbent Ron Sullenger received a total of 1,410 votes.
“Ten months is a long time to wait to be installed into the office, but it gives me plenty of time to sit in on committee meetings and to prepare myself for the job,” Micheli said on election night. “I’d like to thank the entire community, and I look forward to getting down to business in Sutter County and to represent the people of District 1.”
It’s clear the District 4 race is headed to a runoff election, it’s just too early to say who will face Karm Bains, who received 2,544 votes, or 45 percent of the total. Only five votes currently separate second-place Stacy Brookman from third-place Tej Maan.
“It’s been a tight race, and we’ve still got a lot of votes to count, so I’m not sure how things are going to end up. This is a great example of why every vote counts,” Maan said. “…If the opportunity presents itself, I’m hoping to get a second chance to present my case to the voters and maybe do a better job this time showing them why I’m a better candidate for supervisor in District 4.”
Brookman could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
If things stay the same in District 4, incumbent Mat Conant appears to be headed to a runoff election against Sarb Thiara. Conant has received 2,485 votes, or 48 percent of the total – he would need 50 percent plus one vote in order to win the race outright. Thiara has received 1,655 votes, or 32 percent of the total. John Buckland has received 1,052 votes, or 20 percent of the total.
“I’m confident we can do just fine in the runoff. We’ll do the best job we can do for the voters,” Conant said. “I really appreciate everyone’s support. I met a lot of interesting people during this campaign. I really like that part of the election process, walking door to door to meet the voters. I’d also like to say thank you to the supporters who donated to help run the campaign. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Thiara said he is looking forward to continuing his campaign into November.
“I feel thankful to God for giving me an opportunity to run against Mat,” Thiara said. “I want to thank my team and all the supporters, and all of the new supporters who have been saying they want to see a change. We are looking forward to fixing some of the problems we have here, like balancing the budget, homelessness and infrastructure.”