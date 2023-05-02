The Sutter County Clerk-Recorder’s office is expected to have a “Passport Day” early next month in an effort to make the process of getting a passport easier for those who may not have time during the week.
According to Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston, the day will be “an opportunity for families to come in without taking off work or pulling their children out of school.”
Johnston said the office normally only takes walk-in requests for U.S. passports, but on June 3, requests will be by appointment only.
“We offer photos for purchase if they need one to complete their application,” Johnston said in an email to the Appeal. “We will need a check or money order to send with the application for the passport fee, and can take check, cash or credit card for the $35 processing fee.”
Johnston said passports can take about 11-13 weeks to process from the U.S. Department of State, including mailing time. Those who may be traveling somewhere sooner can request an expedited passport for an extra $60, which is processed in seven to nine weeks plus mailing time, Johnston said.
For the special Passport Day on June 3, Johnston said people should call 530-822-7134 to make an appointment.
“People need to come with their applications already filled out in black ink, or they can complete it online, print, and bring with them to their appointment,” Johnston said.
For more information or to complete an application online, visit https://travel.state.gov. Johnston said if a passport is expired, but has not expired for more than five years, then it can be renewed without applying in person.
Johnston also warned those looking to get passports that there are “scam services” that will promise quicker passport processing times.
“These agencies cannot provide the shortened time frame they are advertising, and the cost is substantially higher than a U.S. Department of State authorized agency,” Johnston said.