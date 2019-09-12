Jessica Diaz said a job fair boils down to your ability to sell yourself to a prospective employer.
Diaz, one of the two coordinators in charge of Thursday’s Sutter County One Stop Job Fair, said job seekers need to meet face-to-face with as many employers as possible.
There were 40 local employers available to people during this two-hour job fair. Employers included Adventist Health/Rideout, Colusa Casino, Center for Autism Related disorders (CARD) and many others.
Diaz said she and her colleagues provide several tips beforehand on how the public can work a job fair. It comes down to handling the noise level of multiple employers in a small room, speaking loudly and clearly with prospective employers and learning the proper way to introduce yourself the day of the fair.
Diaz and fellow coordinator Heather Archer said even instruction on how to give a proper handshake is discussed prior to the fair.
Greg Skelley, a 43-year-old Sutter County resident, attended Thursday’s fair as a way to seek new employment after being laid off from Colusa Casino.
Skelly said he received five or six job leads and advises anyone stressed about being out of work to attend as many fairs as possible.
“This is one of the best things to do,” Skelley said.
There’s also an avenue for terminated employees looking to return to work. Diaz said the transition is a little bit different, but One Stop offers a variety of free workshops to prepare to get back to work.
Diaz said there are mock interviews available with a counselor, ways to properly disclose information about employment history and new innovating techniques to prepare for an upcoming interview.
“The number one key is preparing them to ‘Tell me about yourself,’” Diaz said.
There will be another Sutter County job fair this spring. For more information, visit https://www.sutteronestop.com.
Steps to prepare for a job fair:
Event coordinators Heather Archer and Jessica Diaz said searching for a job is a multi-step process starting with having the materials available to be looking for a job:
–Practicing how to interview.
– Preparing for an interview (appropriate dress, behaviors).
– Register with caljobs.ca.gov.
– Preregistering for the job fair.
First-time job fair goer says networking is key
Ana Snow said there are limitations when looking for a job online, and benefits with a fair.
The 28-year-old Yuba City resident said searching online doesn’t allow an individual to ask the follow-up questions or learn last-minute information from an event such as a job fair.
Sutter County One Stop hosted the first of two job fairs on Thursday – the second happening this spring – and Snow attended for the first time.
Snow said she is graduating soon and is seeking a position as a certified medical assistant.
“It’s all about personal interaction,” Snow said. “I didn’t even know half of these places were hiring. It’s such a different experience from sitting in front of a monitor. It’s nice to get that explanation.
One of the booths that Snow visited was Adventist Health/Rideout, where she learned plenty of last-minute information.
“She was telling me about a position that’s open that most medical assistants don’t apply for because they don’t know that is a position for (MAs),” Snow said. “It’s nice to know there’s more openings than you thought.”
For any relatively shy people deciding whether or not to attend a fair, Snow said it’s very beneficial to have a personal connection.
“(Fairs) are definitely more intimidating, but also more beneficial,” she said. “You can come up with questions you didn’t even know you had and they give you more information than you would need.”
– Jeff Larson