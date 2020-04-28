A special meeting is planned for Thursday to discuss a new labor contract between In-Home Supportive Services workers and Sutter County.
The discussion will be during the Sutter County Board of Supervisors special meeting. Board members also serve on the In-Home Supportive Services Public Authority Governing Board.
The IHSS program provides in-home assistance to eligible aged, blind and disabled individuals as an alternative to out-of-home care and enables recipients to remain safely in their own homes.
“The (Memorandum of Understanding) must be approved by April 30 in order to be effective July 1, thus necessitating a special meeting call,” said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/3cOkRQK.
Supervisors are also expected to discuss labor negotiations between the Sutter County Employees Association and Sutter County Probation Officers Association during a closed session.