Sutter County Public Health was recently awarded a $656,000 Healthy Brain grant to promote education and outreach for Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the California Department of Public Health, Sutter County is one of seven counties to receive grant funding in this round of awards. Alameda, Butte, Monterey, Orange, San Luis Obispo, and Siskiyou counties were also given grant funding.

