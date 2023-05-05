Sutter County Public Health was recently awarded a $656,000 Healthy Brain grant to promote education and outreach for Alzheimer’s disease.
According to the California Department of Public Health, Sutter County is one of seven counties to receive grant funding in this round of awards. Alameda, Butte, Monterey, Orange, San Luis Obispo, and Siskiyou counties were also given grant funding.
The two-year grant was awarded from the California Department of Public Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease Program and is part of the program’s Healthy Brain Initiative, which works to integrate brain health into public health efforts. Officials said that the initiative also provides a foundation for public health communities to respond to the impact of Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related diseases.
Dementia is a general term used to describe symptoms characterized by the loss of cognitive function. Alzheimer’s disease – a chronic condition that progressively damages and eventually destroys brain cells – is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of dementia cases, officials said. Other types include vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and frontotemporal dementia.
Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the fifth leading cause of death in Sutter County, officials said. Nearly six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, and this number is projected to reach nearly 14 million by 2050.
“Sutter County will continue to seek grant funding for Public Health and other county programs that can improve the lives of our residents,” Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains said in a statement. “Millions of Americans have dementia, which has become one of the leading causes of death in the United States, especially among those over 65 years of age. And millions of family members are acting as care providers. Public Health can play an important role in educating the public about healthy lifestyles to avoid dementia and assisting caretakers with resources.”
Sutter County Public Health Education Coordinator Christa McCauley said that the Healthy Brain grant funds will go toward assessing the needs of the community, starting a public education media campaign and providing tools and resources for caretakers and people impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related diseases.