Sutter County residents had a higher rate of coronary heart and cerebrovascular disease in 2017 than the California and the United States averages, according to a health assessment.
In a new draft of the Sutter County Community Health Assessment, data collected in a 10-year time span from 2007 to 2017, coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular disease are listed as the two leading causes of death in Sutter County.
“Every year, the California Department of Public Health releases the County Health Status Profiles. The data in the County Health Status Profiles is usually two calendar years behind,” said Leah Northrop, Sutter County Public Health branch director. “(Meaning) they release data up through 2017 in 2019. The County Health Status Profiles are how we are able to compare ourselves to other counties and the state.”
Sutter County uses 2017 as the end date because it is the most recent date to compare Sutter County to the U.S. overall, California as a whole and different California counties, said Northrop.
“We are reporting information back 10 years to 2007 to give that 10-year window of where we have been, so people can see if trends are going up or down,” Northrop said.
The assessment found on average 126 Sutter County residents died of coronary heart disease each year from 2007 to 2017 and in this time the age-adjusted death rate per 100,000 was 151.6 from 2007 to 2009.
The California average for coronary heart disease was 87.4 deaths per 100,000 people and the U.S. average was 92.9 deaths per 100,000 people. Where as the California average for cerebrovascular disease was 36.1 deaths per 100,000 people and the U.S. average was 37.6 per 100,000 people.
“It is very difficult to just compare the number of deaths between two different populations, such as two counties, because they may have very different demographics,” said Northrop. “For looking at deaths, the most important difference is age.”
Out of the 58 counties in California, Sutter County was ranked 53rd for coronary heart disease deaths.
“This means that only five other counties in California – Kern, Shasta, Stanislaus, Yuba and Alpine counties – have a higher age-adjusted per 100,000 death rate from coronary heart disease than us,” said Northrop.
The assessment notes women are less likely to die of coronary heart disease than men.
For cerebrovascular disease, 44 Sutter County residents died per year from 2007 to 2017 according to the assessment.
“Our rate of cerebrovascular disease deaths is higher than all other neighboring counties,” the assessment said.
Death from cerebrovascular disease occurred more in women than men, the assessment said.
“Everyone in Sutter County should be aware of cerebrovascular disease, the risk factors and especially the warning signs,” Northrop said. “Unlike diabetes or some kinds of heart disease, the first warning of cerebrovascular disease may be a stroke. With strokes, prompt medical care is vital to improve your chances of both surviving at all and recovering.”
Besides coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular disease, cancers, chronic lower respiratory disease and accidents were some of the leading causes of death in Sutter County.
The assessment includes other findings and data, such as, all types of cancers, sexually transmitted diseases and risk factors.
“One of the major purposes of conducting a community health assessment is to bring information about the health of the community to our residents,” said Northrop. “We also want to share these with the medical system and other parts of county and city government to work together to improve health and make people aware of services available to help prevent and treat disease.”
According to Dr. Homer Rice of the Yuba County Public Health division, even though Yuba County has a Community Health Assessment Report, their focus at this time is on substance use, homelessness and access to care.
However, the 2017 Community Health Assessment Report for Yuba County said one of the leading causes of death was coronary disease as well.