As COVID-19 cases slowly begin to decline in the Yuba-Sutter region from highs not seen since the beginning of the pandemic, Sutter County reported Tuesday another resident who died as a result of the virus.
According to officials, an unvaccinated Sutter County resident in their mid-80s was the latest area individual to die from COVID-19. Health department officials were unable to confirm if the person had underlying health conditions.
“Unfortunately, Public Health just does not know in every death whether there is, or is not, an underlying condition,” said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County. “This is what feeds the belief that we are not being transparent.”
In total, 288 Yuba-Sutter residents have died as a result of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the deaths that have occured in the region, 90.32 percent were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, there were 57 hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 with eight in the intensive care unit. Similar to deaths, 88.7 percent of those hospitalized because of COVID-19 have been unvaccinated.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.
If you are unable to get a test for COVID-19, the United States Postal Service is allowing for the order of free at-home COVID-19 tests that will ship for free starting later this month. Visit https://special.usps.com/testkits for information on how to order.
There is a limit of one order per residential address and each order includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.