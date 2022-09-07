With news this week that COVID-19 may require an annual vaccination much like the flu shot, Sutter County officials on late Tuesday night said there were four COVID-related deaths recently confirmed.
According to health officials, the four Sutter County residents reported could have died in the last several weeks or months.
Those who died include an individual who was in their early 90s who was fully vaccinated but not up-to-date with a booster shot, an individual who was in their late 70s who was fully vaccinated but not up-to-date with a booster shot, an individual who was in their late 80s who was fully vaccinated but not up-to-date with a booster shot, and an individual who was in their late 70s and not vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), data collected from April 4, 2021, to July 2, 2022, showed that unvaccinated people ages 5 and older had a 2.1 times increased risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and five times the risk of dying from the virus.
For those 50 and older, the risks were even greater. Data showed that those who were not vaccinated and had not received two additional boosters were 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19. Those who were vaccinated and received one booster were three times more likely to die from COVID than those who had received two boosters.
“People who were unvaccinated had a greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and a greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated overall,” the CDC said in its report. “People who were vaccinated with a primary series and two additional or booster doses had lower death rates, followed by people who received one additional or booster dose, compared with those without an additional or booster dose. All vaccinated groups had lower risk of dying from COVID-19 compared with people who were unvaccinated.”
According to the Sutter County COVID-19 Dashboard, 84.6% of residents in the county who have died as a result of COVID were not fully vaccinated. Those who had not received any booster shots represented 11.5% of county deaths and those who were vaccinated and had one or more booster shots made up 3.8% of all COVID deaths in the county.
In total, there have been 235 COVID-related deaths in Sutter County since the beginning of the pandemic. An additional nine are listed as “probable deaths.”
Data from Sutter County shows that for those that are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, 40.3% of residents have not been vaccinated. Of those eligible, 30.9% are vaccinated but have not received a booster shot and 28.8% are fully vaccinated with one or more boosters.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said his administration urged Americans to seek out newly authorized booster shots tailored to fight the omicron subvariants that are now dominant.
“As the virus continues to change, we will now be able to update our vaccines annually to target the dominant variant,” Biden said in a statement. “Just like your annual flu shot, you should get it sometime between Labor Day and Halloween.”
Ashish Jha, Biden’s COVID-19 czar, said officials expect people to get boosters throughout the fall via routine doctor visits or at the same time as they receive a flu shot.