As COVID-19 cases continue to remain high in the Yuba-Sutter region, health officials reported three additional Sutter County deaths on Monday related to the virus.
All three reported deaths involved fully vaccinated individuals but none had received a booster shot, county health officials said. The three Sutter County residents who died were in their late 60’s, early 80s and mid-80s. No other information regarding their health conditions, such as significant underlying health conditions, was given.
To date, 305 people in the Yuba-Sutter region have died as a result of COVID-19.
There were 65 area residents reported to be hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19 with six in the intensive care unit. As of Monday, 87.8 percent of all hospitalizations since January 2021 have been among the region’s unvaccinated population.
Health officials nationwide have encouraged those that have been vaccinated to get a booster shot, as that is the best way to lessen the chances of severe illness or death as a result of COVID-19.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that showed the effectiveness of boosters for both the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19.
The study, which looked at people 18 and older, analyzed cases from 383 emergency departments and urgent care clinics and 259 hospitals across 10 states from Aug. 26 to Jan. 5, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
During the rise of delta variant cases, vaccine effectiveness against emergency room and urgent care visits went from 86 percent between two weeks and six months after the second dose to 76 percent after six months. However, two weeks or more after a third dose, the effectiveness went to 94 percent. The effectiveness was similar for hospitalizations during the delta surge with a 94 percent rate after the third dose.
Booster effectiveness was similar during the omicron surge with an 82 percent effectiveness rate against urgent care and emergency room visits and a 90 percent rate after the third dose for those requiring hospitalization.
To date, 89.96 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated population.
To register for a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.
Also on Monday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page that it was temporarily suspending jail visitation as a result of rising COVID-19 cases in the area. According to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Dashboard, there were 637 positive COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.