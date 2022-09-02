The Sutter County Republican Central Committee announced recently that it will host a dinner and meet-and-greet event on Tuesday for Republican candidates for state and national offices and local school board and city council races.

Set to take place at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Dr. in Yuba City, the meet-and-greet portion of the event will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Organizer Sarah Brubeck said it will be “$50 for a plate, and bring a friend for free.”

