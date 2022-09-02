The Sutter County Republican Central Committee announced recently that it will host a dinner and meet-and-greet event on Tuesday for Republican candidates for state and national offices and local school board and city council races.
Set to take place at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Dr. in Yuba City, the meet-and-greet portion of the event will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Organizer Sarah Brubeck said it will be “$50 for a plate, and bring a friend for free.”
Brubeck said the “main speakers” for the event will be State Assemblymember James Gallagher and U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa.
Other area candidates expected to attend, according to Brubeck, include the following:
– Sarb Takhar and Londa Lamb: Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 1
– Kjerstin Ciociola: Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 2
– Zac Repka: Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 4
– Greg Quilty: Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 5
– Bethany Schmidl: Nuestro School Board
– J.R. Thiara, Ashley Hernandez, Bob Woten and Noel Grove: Live Oak City Council
– Mike Pasquale: Yuba City City Council District 3
– Eric Pomeroy: Yuba Community College District Trustee Area 3
– Marc Boomgaarden and Chuck Smith: Yuba City City Council District 2
– David Shaw: Yuba City City Council District 1
– Kash Gill: Sutter County Board of Education Trustee Area 3
– Larry Munger: Sutter Union High School Board
To purchase tickets, visit suttergop.org. For more information, call 530-682-3833.