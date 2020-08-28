Lifelong Sutter County resident, father and marketing director Chad Miller announced his candidacy for Yuba City Unified School District trustee, Area 2.
Miller and his wife are small business owners and have two daughters, Lily, 13, and Lorelai, 14, who is a sophomore at Yuba City High School and a participant in the new Early College program, according to his news release.
“Having a child currently in the district makes a world of difference in a trustee’s ability to advocate for what our students and teachers really need during this crisis,” Miller said in the news release. “The majority of the current trustee’s, and my opponent, do not have children in the district.“
Miller is a graduate of Sutter High School and holds a bachelor of science degree in neurobiology, physiology and behavior from UC Davis. He currently sits on an elementary school site council and volunteers as the soccer coach.
“The impacts of COVID and how our schools step up to this challenge, will make or break many students in our district this year,” he said. “I will fight for quality education, technology that works, and accountability.”