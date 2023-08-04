Sutter County officials on Friday sought to quell concerns that surfaced through social media recently regarding a possible food-borne illness involving a 4-year-old girl and a Yuba City McDonald’s restaurant. 

According to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, the county’s Public Health department received a call on July 28 from a mother who said her daughter was “very ill with an apparent food-borne illness.” The mother claimed her daughter had gotten sick after eating a meal from a McDonald’s restaurant at 1080 Harter Rd. in Yuba City the day prior.

