Sutter County officials on Friday sought to quell concerns that surfaced through social media recently regarding a possible food-borne illness involving a 4-year-old girl and a Yuba City McDonald’s restaurant.
According to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, the county’s Public Health department received a call on July 28 from a mother who said her daughter was “very ill with an apparent food-borne illness.” The mother claimed her daughter had gotten sick after eating a meal from a McDonald’s restaurant at 1080 Harter Rd. in Yuba City the day prior.
“My 4 year old daughter contracted E-Coli from a McDonald’s facility in Yuba City,” the mother claimed on a social media post with no direct evidence.
In the post, she said she took her daughter to the emergency room at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville on July 23. She claimed that the hospital discharged her daughter because they believed she could have been suffering from a “stomach bug” and reportedly told her to bring her daughter back if her condition did not improve.
The mother claimed that Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital never tested a stool sample taken from her daughter.
After being released, the mother said she took her daughter to UC Davis Medical Center.
“Currently we are in ICU with her sedated and intubated with acute kidney failure and Lung disease due to this nasty virus, if I would’ve waited a couple days like advised my baby wouldn't be here today,” the mother claimed on social media. “I would hate for another child to go through this.”
Smith said officials with Sutter County Public Health spoke with the mother again on July 31 to get additional information. On Wednesday, Smith said a food facility inspector from Public Health conducted an inspection of the restaurant.
“The food facility inspector found the restaurant in question to be clean, well-run, with no evidence of cross contamination,” Smith said. “The restaurant, like all commercial food facilities in Sutter County whether they are located in the city limits of Yuba City or Live Oak, or in the rural area, is the subject of routine inspections by Environmental Health and the results of these inspections are posted on the county’s website.”
Smith said the McDonald’s restaurant involved in the claim was last routinely inspected in January.
“It was also inspected in March of 2022,” Smith said. “In each instance the restaurant was issued a green placard indicating it had passed inspection. Sutter County conducts 700 to 800 food facility inspections annually.”
Smith said Sutter County Public Health again spoke to the mother and shared results of Wednesday’s inspection. She was told that the source of any E. coli infection could have come from somewhere else.
“People tend to relate the source of ‘food poisoning’ to the last place they’ve eaten, but according to the Food and Drug Administration people infected with pathogenic E. coli can start to notice symptoms anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food to as long as nine days later,” Smith said. “Escherichia coli (E. coli) are mostly harmless bacteria that live in the intestines of people and animals and contribute to intestinal health. However, eating or drinking food or water contaminated with certain types of E. coli can cause mild to severe gastrointestinal illness, and some types of E. coli can cause a life-threatening illness.”
Smith said food is not the only possible source of an E. coli infection.
“Petting animals, playing in grass where animals defecate and then eating without properly washing hands first, contact with another person with E. coli, or swimming in water contaminated with E. coli, are all possible sources of infection,” Smith said.