According to the annual Sutter County Crop and Livestock Report released last week, the county’s 2020 crop and livestock values decreased 18.6 percent from the previous year to almost $569 million.
The report, which is prepared based on estimates provided by growers, reflects estimated gross values and does not reflect net profits or losses to producers, the county said.
Agricultural Commissioner Lisa Herbert said overall values were estimated at $568,857,000 in 2020 compared to $698,680,000 in 2019.
“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the cooperation of all the growers, organizations and individuals who provided us the data that allows this report to be compiled,” Herbert said in a news release.
In Sutter County, rice continued to be the top crop in 2020. Even though acreage decreased by 13.6 percent, an increase in yield and price offset the reduction in acreage. However, its total value fell to $202,525,000, the release said.
Walnuts were the second-top crop in Sutter County as total value decreased 40.8 percent to $75,448,000 due to a decrease in price, the county said. Following rice and walnuts, Cling Peaches had a slight increase in yield to a total value of $51,412,000. Processing tomatoes also had an 18.8 percent decrease in acreage and increases in yield and price to a total value of $50,528,000, the county said.
The total value of nursery products rose to $43,130,000 due to an increase in acreage and per unit value, the release said. Almonds saw an increase in acreage and yield as the total value remained steady at $39,789,000. Lastly, prunes experienced decreases in acreage, yield and price to a total value of $23,709,000.
To view the entire report, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8bzcda.