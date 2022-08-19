On Aug. 9, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the inclusion of a ballot measure for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election that will ask voters to approve a one cent retail sales tax increase.
If the increase is approved by voters, the new county retail sales tax would be 8.25%. A one cent increase is an additional cent on each dollar spent.
The county contends that the additional money is needed so that it can properly fund existing county services, including public safety. Because of what the county views as limitations in its ability to grow and benefit from its current tax base, Sutter County has been put in a position where it must ask voters to consider a sales tax increase in order to not only keep up with surrounding counties and jurisdictions when it comes to recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers and firefighters, but also essential county employees that are already working with limited means.
Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith has said that because of the county’s strong commitment to public safety, other costs and services provided by the county have been affected. Of particular concern is the county’s ability to properly fund its fire services. Smith said that if the tax measure doesn’t pass or more revenue can’t be generated, then those full-time positions could potentially be transformed into voluntary ones.
One concern of those who have publicly spoken against the sales tax increase is the fact that the money collected will go into the county’s General Fund. Critics contend that the county and its supervisors wouldn’t be appropriate stewards of the additional funds. Smith and the supervisors have both pushed back against this idea.
“Actions speak louder than words. The county has a long history of prioritizing public safety in its budgets and expenditures,” Smith said. “Over the past 10 years, public safety costs have increased by over 38% while non-public safety department costs have increased by only 2.3%. The (Sutter County) Board of Supervisors has prioritized public safety, and especially the sheriff’s operations, above all other county functions. This represents the will of the constituency and strong policy from the board. There is no reason to believe that the policy decisions, which are driven by our community priorities, would change.”
Supervisors, such as Sutter County District 1 Supervisor Nick Micheli, touted their commitment to funding public safety and stressed that if the one cent sales tax increase is not passed by voters, then significant cuts will have to be made.
“When I think about passing a tax, I’m a Republican also, nobody likes paying more taxes. But, this is something that is going to have to happen and this community’s going to have to get prepared for it,” Micheli said during the Aug. 9 meeting. “... If it doesn’t happen in the next couple years, we’re going to make severe cuts and it’s going to be painful and it’s going to be across the board.”
Sutter County District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer went so far as to suggest that county services such as the museum or library also could be at risk if more revenue isn’t generated in a timely manner.
“I’m not gonna cut public safety, that’s last on the list. I’m gonna look at something else to cut,” Ziegenmeyer said. “… I believe in the arts. I believe in the museum. I believe in the library. But we’re going to have to make cuts that are going to help keep the community safe. I hate to say this, but those are going to be some of the first places we look at.”
In an effort to answer some of the questions posed by the public regarding an additional one-cent sales tax increase, the Appeal recently reached out to Smith to address some lingering concerns. Here are his answers:
Q: In a staff report, an analysis and projection of Sutter County’s “General Fund revenues and costs shows a gap of slightly under $1 million in FY 2023-24 with the deficit rising to approximately $11.8 million by FY 2028-29 if current trends continue.” The county estimates that a one cent countywide sales tax increase could generate about $19.6 million in its first year of implementation. Why did the county seek a one cent increase rather than a half cent increase?
A: While the projected budget gap for FY 2028-29 is about $12 million, that is not the cumulative gap between now and then. The gap grows each year from FY 2023-24 through FY 2028-29 to total approximately $39 million over six years. That only includes maintaining the current level of services provided by staff. See below for examples of additional services that have been requested by citizens. The county desperately needs more sheriff’s deputies, correctional officers, firefighters, updated equipment for all of those public safety positions, and countywide infrastructure improvements such as roads/drainage and even facility improvements to jails, evidence storage, fire stations, and others. Those services, programs and related facilities all require resources that were not included in the projected budget gap calculations. In addition, the measure provides for citizen oversight of how funds are distributed, so the community will have a direct voice as well.
Here are examples of how additional funds could be dedicated to improving the lives of Sutter County residents:
– A study commissioned by the sheriff’s office shows the need for at least 14 more full-time positions. We know that our fire positions are inadequate for the area that the fire department covers. We see the shortages across all departments, and it reduces the level of service we can provide.
– Sutter County has had preliminary discussions with some schools about providing school resource officers (sheriff’s deputies) assigned at or near schools throughout the county to provide quick response times to any school-related incident. This would be a new service that would require additional staff and additional funding if it were to be provided.
– Sutter County has about 600 miles of paved two-lane roads. Average pavement rehabilitation (overlay) costs are $4 million per mile, while pavement preservation costs (cape seal) are $2 million per mile. On an ongoing basis, assuming 10 miles per year of rehabilitation and 20 miles of preservation, each mile of road would see some type of improvement once every 20 years and cost $4 million for the preservation and $2 million for the rehabilitation, or $6 million annually. The county is currently budgeted to use about $3.5 million from the County Road Fund for FY 2022-23. However, that number would be only $500,000 per year if not for SB1 funding, which runs out in three years. Also, the Road Fund is responsible for paying for road yard facilities, capital equipment and maintenance of equipment beyond the time and materials needed for paving roads. Essentially there is a minimum gap of $5.5 million per year to maintain or improve current countywide road conditions.
– Sutter County is responsible for over 130 canal bridges and maintenance culverts that do not qualify for state or federal funding because they are less than 20 feet long. Each replacement costs approximately $1.5 million between design, environmental permitting, and construction. The county typically needs to replace one to two per year.
– These examples do not include major one-time projects such as the county’s required contribution to the Oswald Road/Hwy. 99 intersection, storm damage repairs, and needed intersection improvements throughout Sutter County, which total in the millions of dollars.
It’s important to note that any increased revenue will not go to support welfare services. The county has an annual maintenance of effort level of $432,000, which brings in tens of millions of dollars in local jobs and benefits. The maintenance of effort would not be affected by the revenue generated by an additional one cent sales tax.
Q: If the measure passes, how will the county ensure that the money is properly distributed according to need? If the county says employees are being stretched thin and it’s difficult to compete with other counties for staff, will the county make that as much of a priority as public safety?
A: The budget is based on the board’s policies which reflect the community’s voice. The Sutter County Board of Supervisors and staff have been promoting the Community Priorities Survey (link on home page of suttercounty.org) to ensure the voice of the community is clearly heard. We see these priorities in the large proportion of funds that go to public safety. However, we are legally required to provide more than just public safety, so the board balances the allocation of General Fund dollars to ensure that state mandates and local needs are met to the extent that resources allow. There’s no reason to believe that this board, which has been very responsive to the community, would change its philosophy and policies if new funding is available.
Q: The sheriff has stated that he wants more money for his department. Does the county feel that the sheriff’s office request is warranted when compared to fire protection and other necessary county services?
A: In addition to having responsibility for law enforcement in the unincorporated area, for the city of Live Oak and sections of Yuba City, the sheriff also operates the jail for the entire county, patrols all waterways, including those adjacent to our incorporated cities, participates in efforts to reduce drug-related crimes, and provides mutual aid to other local law enforcement agencies. Proportionately, the sheriff gets the largest share of General Fund dollars each year. It’s logical to project that a large proportion of any new discretionary funding will go to the sheriff. As mentioned previously, the measure provides for citizen oversight of how funds are distributed, so the community will have a direct voice.
Q: Some have questioned why the county doesn’t sell off excess property in order to fund services. Can you address this?
A: The county has very little “excess property,” which is why we have staff located in leased space around the county. Due to the questions about excess properties, to be responsive to the public, staff are working on a map and listing of all county-owned properties. This will be discussed at a meeting of the board of supervisors in September. The largest piece of undeveloped property is located on Gray Avenue in Yuba City, the old Kmart shopping center. We know that we need to consolidate many of our services, and the Gray Avenue property remains our best option for future consolidation since it is located centrally in our largest population center. However, the cost to build is prohibitive at this time, so we maintain the property and continue to look at options for a mixed private and government use that will best serve the community. A recent market analysis shows the value of that property is approximately $14.4 million, which means the county would make a profit if sold. But that would be one-time money and would only fill the projected gap for a short period of time. This is not a viable long-term solution. Also, we would still need space for consolidation or need to remodel a current county facility. It simply is not in the best interest of the county or the community we serve to sell off property at this time. However, the county is actively pursuing development of the property and expects to have options for discussion within the next few months.