A growing number of California’s oldest residents are dying of malnutrition, a yearslong trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sutter County is among five of the top rural or semirural counties with the highest rates.

Deaths attributed to malnutrition more than doubled, from about 650 in 2018 to roughly 1,400 in 2022, according to preliminary death certificate data from the California Department of Public Health. The same trend occurred nationwide, with malnutrition deaths more than doubling, from about 9,300 deaths in 2018 to roughly 20,500 in 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

