A man allegedly stole property Tuesday and then attempted to run over the victim when confronted.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nicholaus Ryan Riggins, 21, wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.
He should be considered dangerous, according to a press release.
At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a theft was reported in the area of Pacific Avenue, Rio Oso.
The victim told deputies they located the suspect and stolen property inside a vehicle, but when they tried contacting the suspect, he attempted to run the victim over and fled toward Wheatland.
A Ford Expedition was located in Wheatland with the stolen property inside and through investigation and a photo line-up Riggins was identified as the suspect, according to the release.
Anyone with information about Riggins should call 822-7307 or email Detective Tasler at ktasler@co.sutter.ca.us.