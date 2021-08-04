The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced it purchased a motorcycle unit in partnership with the city of Live Oak, according to a department press release.
The motorcycle was needed due to the increase in city traffic and current construction projects. Dating back to 2013, Caltrans statistics showed during the busiest month there was an average traffic volume of approximately 18,800 cars per day coming into Live Oak. The average increased each year, showing daily traffic volume of 21,100 during the busiest month in 2017 -- the most recent year for available data, according to the release.
Traffic congestion has impacted surface streets, resulting in more traffic in neighborhoods and school zones. SCSO purchased a 2021 BMW R 1250RT-P. It cost approximately $43,000, which includes equipment and safety equipment for the deputy. SCSO used California’s Citizen Options for Public Safety (COPS) funding to buy the motorcycle. It will be operated by a trained Sutter County deputy within the Live Oak city limits.