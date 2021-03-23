Last week, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office switched over to a new integrated software program from company Central Square, which replaced the department’s computer aid dispatch and jail management system that was more than 30 years old.
The new software program is an all-in-one system, which means the entire department can work more efficiently through each of the department’s three divisions. The upgrade includes a streamlined report writing module, portals for the courts and other county offices to view information and an evidence system component, according to the sheriff’s office.
“We continue to make great strides and are focused on becoming the best version of our sheriff’s office as we move into the future,” Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said. “I am glad we were able to bring this program to our staff, and the community, while being fiscally responsible at the same time.”
The company that managed the old system merged with several other companies and allowed the sheriff’s office to save money on licensing fees and customer discounts making the move more affordable. The entire cost after equipment purchases and transferring of data was just under $500,000.
“It was a change we needed to make many years ago, we are excited for our new system,” Captain Chad Niswonger said.
Having a “view only” portal in the new software for county offices to access reports and information is expected to reduce calls to dispatch and the sheriff’s office records unit. The public will be able to look up statistics on the department’s website, which come directly from the new system. There will be an integrated community platform link that will allow the community to look up types of calls and crimes in their neighborhoods.
The biggest obstacle for the sheriff’s office has been ensuring the successful transition of data from the old system to the new system. Another challenge has been familiarizing employees with a new system when they are used to another system.
“I am excited for the new evidence system that Central Square has brought to the sheriff’s office; it is going to make our evidence system more efficient,” Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Technician Anahi Duran said.
County Information Technology staff have been working for more than a year to ensure a smooth transition, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The public should know that while there are some adjustments internally, there will be no negative impact on the public,” it was stated in a statement from the department. “In fact, we strongly believe we will be more efficient in the services we provide.”