Following the completion of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office 2019 Annual Report, Sheriff Brandon Barnes plans to give county officials an update on his department’s operations and achievements last year.
The presentation will take place during the Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for today. It’s the first time the sheriff’s office has presented an annual report to the board.
“The report presentation is designed to be part of the many positive organizational changes from the new administration,” Barnes said in a staff report. “The sheriff’s office’s goal is to be more transparent and open for the Board of Supervisors as well as the public.”
The department’s annual report includes information about deputy beats, statistics and budget, command staff, operations, the jail division, support services, major accomplishments from 2019 and top goals for 2020.
One area Barnes highlighted in the report included the department’s social media outreach in 2019. He said one video the department produced and shared involving personnel doing a dance challenge has received more than 4.5 million views to date.
Another highlight included the department’s first-ever Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, which allowed members of the public to get an in-depth overview of how the sheriff’s department functions. After the initial year was successful, the department plans to organize another academy in 2020.
The Operations Division’s top accomplishments from 2019 included an increase in community outreach programs; the addition of Lexipol State Policy Program (policy updating and training); the addition of a new CAD (computer-aided dispatch) system called Central Square; and the establishment of the department’s Search and Rescue Team.
Top accomplishments for the Jail Division included the completion of the jail expansion project; the addition of tablets in the jail system; the increase of additional equipment for jail staff; and the improvement and addition of jail policies.
Some of the top accomplishments for Support Services included Records/Civil include adding the ability to take credit cards; the Permitium System was added to its CCW applications; the development of a Community Response Team; and the hiring of the department’s first Community Service Officers.
“This report serves as a testament to the work our staff has produced over this past calendar year,” Barnes said in the report. “I am very proud of the work we do, and I am honored to share our accomplishments with each of you. We work to serve this community and to that end it is our obligation to keep the community properly informed.”
Today’s Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. To view the meeting, go to http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.