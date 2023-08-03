The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said it is currently seeking information regarding the deaths of two calves that were apparently shot and killed with a crossbow bolt in Yuba City and the recent killing of a horse in Sutter that officials believe also was killed by a crossbow bolt.

On May 24 at about 12:24 p.m., sheriff's office deputies were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Road and Clements Road in Yuba City in reference to a calf that had reportedly been shot by a crossbow bolt. Officials said an additional calf was located at the scene that also appeared to have been fatally shot by a crossbow bolt. Both bolts were allegedly recovered for evidence.

