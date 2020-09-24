Editor’s Note: This is the first of several reports on candidates responses garnered at forums sponsored, in part, by the Appeal. The Q-and-A continues through most of next week. Those who wish, can watch recordings of the forums available on the Appeal Facebook page and through a link on the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce website.
Four candidates running for the Sutter County Board of Supervisors answered questions on a variety of topics during a forum on Wednesday night, put on by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Appeal.
Candidates running for the District 4 seat include Karm Bains and Tej Maan. In District 5, candidates include incumbent Mat Conant and Sarb Thiara.
The following is a summary of the candidates’ responses to questions that touched on retirement costs, development, annexation and cannabis, among other topics.
Q: Have Yuba and Sutter counties done everything they can to help local businesses through the COVID-19 situation? What more could be done?
Maan said a lot more could be done and that he doesn’t feel the area, being rural, needs to have the same restrictions as more populated places like the Bay Area. He said the counties should start looking at opening up businesses while keeping safety in mind, that way local mom and pop shops aren’t forced to close while places like Walmart and Home Depot are able to continue operating.
Thiara said he doesn’t feel the counties have done enough and that businesses should be allowed to reopen. He said a lot of families that have businesses are hurting. He said the area needs to come up with a plan, along with Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, to get rid of some of the restrictions preventing businesses from reopening. He also said schools need to reopen.
Bains said both counties could do better at encouraging residents to support local businesses. He credited local officials for utilizing federal funding through the CARES Act to help some local businesses through the ongoing pandemic, but reinforced the idea that more should be done to encourage residents to shop local in order to recharge the community.
Conant said the county has done a number of things to help small businesses, including setting up grants to help them continue operations and to purchase tents for outdoor dining, as well as provide no interest loans. He said he felt the county could do more and agreed with the notion that local leaders should encourage residents to purchase more local goods and support local businesses in order for them to stay open. He said the county has to open up its businesses sooner rather than later.
Q: Public Employee Retirement System – Can you give an assessment of where the county stands with CalPERS?
Thiara said the county is pretty badly upside down when it comes to pension funds. He said CalPERS isn’t working and thinks the county should move away from that system and put its funds elsewhere. He said the county needs to bring in more infrastructure to help bring in more businesses, which would generate more income and help build the economy back up.
Bains said the problem facing today’s leaders was due to decisions made by past officials. He said the county’s current plan of putting $1 million aside each year to help pay down the debt won’t solve the problem, and that the county needs to have some other resources or ideas, like turning to grants. He said the county wasted money on purchasing the old Kmart building in Yuba City that could’ve been better spent on pension costs and that the current plan needs to be reassessed.
Conant said the county has done a lot to reduce its CalPERS liability, including prepaying its liability costs in advance and putting $1 million aside a year to reduce it, on top of putting money in a separate pot to invest outside of CalPERS. However, the county cannot legally pull out of the retirement system, he said.
Maan said the county is in a big hole but is also committed to the system, as it has promised those retirement benefits to its employees. Where it went wrong, he said, was in 2004 when elected officials made certain decisions that decreased the age of retirement for employees, increased the formula and ended up seeing some people receive retro pay. He said the only way the county could get out of CalPERS is by filing for bankruptcy, which he felt wasn’t a viable solution.
Q: It seems we hear as much complaining when a development or construction project is approved as we do from builders who want to get plans approved. Is there too much red tape or about the right amount? How do you make it as easy as possible for developers without overlooking the wishes of residents?
Bains said there is too much red tape currently, though it’s the county’s responsibility to follow its general plan that was put in place. He said he felt it was time the county updated its general plan, which would require bringing the community together to gather feedback on their wants and needs. He said it’s important to give residents a voice in the process. He said the county also needs more infrastructure, like sewer and water, to help improve the community.
Conant said he doesn’t feel there is too much red tape, aside from those looking to get a building permit. He said the general plan needs to be followed and sometimes that red tape needs to occur to make sure due diligence is done correctly to ensure the development is done properly. He said much of the county is hindered by its designation as a floodplain, though areas like Sutter Pointe are promising as it is expected to bring in 3,500 acres of commercial development, which will result in more money for the county.
Maan said the way to avoid conflict with development is to have more planning and to update the general plan, where the community can get involved. He said while there is red tape, he doesn’t believe it’s too much, though the county needs to make sure its requirements aren’t confusing to prospective developers. He said it’s a balance of enticing new developers while also getting the community involved in the process.
Thiara said there is too much red tape and the cost involved to develop in the county is too high. He said developers have shown interest in the county but are turned away by the red tape and the time it takes to get anything done. He said the county would benefit from getting rid of some of its restrictive policies.
Q: What plans or strategy would you use to include more people of color to get more involved in local government and boards?
Conant pointed out that three Sikh people were running for supervisor positions, which is a great thing for the community. He said the community is inclusive of all races, and that locals are supportive of everyone. He said the community’s diversity makes it great and that he feels local government needs more people of color.
Maan said it happens with time. When he first started working in Yuba County in 1986, he was one of just a few from his ethnic background. He said it’s important to have those role models to show others that it can be done.
Thiara said race or color doesn’t matter; what really matters is the individual’s qualifications. He said he feels Sutter County is a great community to live and raise a family, and that it has become even more inclusive over the years.
Bains said the way to get more people of color involved in the process is by going to them and inviting them to participate. He said local residents make up one community, and it should ultimately come down to the individual’s merit. He said he wants to serve the entire community and not just one ethnicity.