The Sutter County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing Tuesday regarding the redistricting process for the five supervisorial districts.
Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston presented two possible options for adjusting Sutter County districts. The first option she presented kept districts mostly the same and only adjusted parts of districts 1 and 5 to align the border with Highway 99. That change is being considered in order to be consistent with potential redistricting at the state and federal level.
The second map presented has the same split between districts 1 and 5 but a few other more significant changes. Johnston said in the second map District 4 is extended toward the Sutter Bypass, District 3 is extended north and also extends down to the county border. Both maps distribute the population in each district within the 10 percent threshold required by law.
Johnston said residents can contribute to the process by going to the Sutter Elections website and draw their own maps and/or identify a community of interest. Submitted maps will be posted online for review.
Supervisor Mat Conant asked if the proposed maps would improve the distribution of population and equal representation of different groups.
“We are pretty well represented as it is with the lines as they are but leaving them could be an option,” Johnston said. “At this point we’re supposed to be taking a look at all considerations and all lines and not necessarily just saying, ‘hey, we’re fine where we are.’”
She said districts must be geographically contiguous, consider the geography of neighborhoods, maintain the geographic integrity of cities, and have easily identifiable boundaries.
“We’re pretty excited about this tool and we’re hoping it’s used quite a bit,” Johnston said of the online mapping tool.
Residents can also provide input on redistricting by emailing my2cents@co.sutter.ca.us. Prior to the next supervisor public hearing there will be three public workshops to educate the public on the process. All three workshops begin at 6 p.m. A workshop is being held today at the Live Oak Community Center, on Oct. 21 at East Nicolaus High School, and on Oct. 28 at Sutter Union High School.
The next board of supervisors public hearing will take place on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2YVyOed.
In other business:
– Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders presented plans for the creation of a Yuba-Sutter Film Commission. She presented to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors earlier on Tuesday. The plan is to ramp up to a fully operational film commission after three years. The budget for year one is $50,000 and will include building out the commission’s website, cataloging potential film locations, and building relationships with members of the film industry. The commission received $25,000 from the Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association and Sanders is hoping that the remaining $25,000 will be split among local jurisdictions.
She said Yuba City committed to providing funding and she is waiting to hear back from Marysville.
“I do believe it’s a very small investment for the potential return that we could see in our community,” Sanders said.
– The board unanimously adopted an ordinance establishing motor vehicle cost recovery fees. The purpose of the ordinance is to recover costs for emergency response services provided to at-fault drivers. It will not burden residents with an additional fee or tax but rather tap into a revenue stream from a fee drivers already pay to their insurers.
– The board unanimously approved expenditures from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in the amount of $1,284,476 as recommended by the ARPA Ad Hoc Committee. The funds will go toward the purchase of software and associated services to protect the county’s information technology systems from a potential cyber attack. Supervisors previously approved the use of $898,170 in ARPA funds to support the cost of a final round of small business economic resilience grants.
The ARPA was signed into law in March 2021 and provided $18,835,480 in funds to Sutter County to respond to the COVID-19 emergency, according to a staff report. The county has until Dec. 31, 2026, to fully expend the funds.