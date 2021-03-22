Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors has provided $3.2 million in direct state and federal aid to local small businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations.
“Many of the businesses we worked with were panic stricken, especially in the beginning,” said Brynda Stranix, president and COO of Yuba-Sutter Economic Development, in a press release. “The loans and grants provided them hope at a time they were really struggling.”
To start, the board authorized $250,000 from the county’s general fund to be used for no interest emergency loans for businesses in Yuba City, Live Oak and the unincorporated community at the end of March last year. The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation was asked to administer the program at no cost to the county or the borrower.
“At the time, the county was uncertain what relief would be coming from the state or federal governments,” it was stated in a release issued by Sutter County. “Supervisors knew it was a gamble they must take, even if the loans were never paid off.”
After President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act in June 2020, the board began utilizing the $4 million they were allotted in direct community support to forgive the repayment debt on many of the loans issued after March 2020.
Next, the board provided $2,975,986 in grants to several local businesses and nonprofits through three rounds of resiliency grants.
“These grants, awarded to businesses and nonprofits who had suffered losses directly attributed to shut-down orders, provided up to $20,000 to help keep the organizations afloat,” it was stated in the release. “The county also contributed $10,000 to the Yuba City Downtown Business association to support expansion of outdoor dining to keep restaurants open.”
Stranix said spreading the funding out in three rounds over six months proved to be smart because some of the businesses were really struggling by the fourth quarter of 2020.
To date, the Economic Resiliency Grant program provided 160 local small businesses an average of $15,078 in grants and 33 local nonprofits averaged about $12,794 in funding.
The board has also authorized $145,875 for emergency food programs through United Way and the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, and thousands of dollars to help pay expenses for parents who had increased child care costs due to school closures, according to the release.
“The board was very quick to respond, and we’ll continue to see what we can do to help local businesses and the rest of our community get back on their feet and move forward,” said Chairman Dan Flores in a press release. “This was a very significant and very important investment in direct support to the community. Not every local government agency chose to go this route with their CARES Act funding, but we thought it was important to get as much money out as possible into the hands of the local businesses, whose owners and employees were asked to make incredible sacrifices in the shut down.”
Local businesses that received funding, including the Gibbs Group and Burbank Insurance Agency of Yuba City, said these grants and loans will be very beneficial in keeping their businesses open so they can continue to serve the Yuba-Sutter community.
“The grant helped us return to some normalcy during this troubled time, which the team at Gibbs Group is so thankful for,” said Cindy Gibbs, of the Gibbs Group.