The Sutter County Board of Supervisors filed responses to recommendations from the Sutter County Grand Jury regarding its concern about future development.
The board of supervisors disagreed with six of the grand jury’s findings about development of the Sutter Pointe project and future development opportunities in south Sutter County due to oversight involving a conservancy board. The grand jury report said Sutter County could be unknowingly jeopardizing its development of Sutter Pointe.
“The grand jury is concerned that there is not enough mitigation land available for the development of the approved Sutter Pointe project. This would cause a significant economic impact to Sutter County,” the grand jury’s report read.
Sutter County and Sacramento each appoint five board members to serve on the nonprofit Natomas Basin Conservancy, which oversees a plan focused on providing a balance between new development and habitat for 22 plants and wildlife species in a large area of land on the south Sutter County border -- an area where plans are in place to develop an eventual city called Sutter Pointe, according to Appeal archives.
The board of supervisors said it would not create a procedure to receive briefings of any letters of resignation sent to it and have the information relayed during a public meeting, which the grand jury recommended. Instead, the board said it would include letters of resignation from committee/commission members in the correspondence section of board agendas.
The supervisors said the grand jury’s second recommendation to direct the chief administrative officer to create a board and commission appointment procedure that is consistent for all boards and commissions to be completed within a set timeframe minimizing the impact to the county within one month of receipt would be implemented.
By Oct. 1, the board said it would establish procedures to receive regular annual updates from the conservancy on the impacts of all development in the area within the next 90 days. The board said it would not implement the grand jury’s fourth recommendation to investigate management of the conservancy endowment fund investments and change procedures to minimize the financial impact on Sutter County. Supervisors said county staff has already reviewed the conservancy’s investment policy.
The board of supervisors will not renegotiate the conservation plan with Sacramento and other permittees to remediate encroachment done by the city as the grand jury suggested.
“The county does not believe renegotiating the plan is in the county’s best interest because it could jeopardize benefits the county enjoys under the current plan approval,” the board’s responses read.
The board said it would not implement the sixth recommendation from the grand jury to prepare a letter for signatures clarifying their position to Sacramento County and city of Sacramento and objecting to development not meeting the conservation plan. The county said the issues the grand jury referred to in that response have been resolved or were not related to the Natomas Basin Habitat Conservation Plan.
The conservancy provided its own response to the grand jury saying the grand jury report contained “extensive errors.”
“Clearly, the manner in which the grand jury obtained its information to file its report and make its recommendations are suspect,” the conservancy said in a letter to the Sutter County Court. “Moreover, the grand jury substantially misrepresented itself when it requested a meeting with conservancy officials.”