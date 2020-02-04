The primary election is just weeks away, and the eight candidates running for three seats on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors are spending some cash on their campaigns -- a combined $202,895, so far.
Voters throughout Sutter County who vote by mail can expect to receive their ballots any day now, said Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston. Those who utilize polling locations on the day of the election can also expect to receive their sample ballot booklets soon, she said.
“We would like to have vote-by-mail ballots mailed back to our office as soon as possible to start batching them and getting them ready to run so that they can be included in the initial results on election night,” Johnston said. “They can also be dropped off at the polling locations on the day of the election.”
The last day to register for the primary election is Feb. 17, she said. Those who haven’t registered by then can still fill out a ballot on the day of the vote at a polling location; it will just be a conditional ballot until the county election’s office can confirm the person’s identity and that they didn’t already cast a vote.
Because California has a modified closed primary system, voters without a party affiliation will not receive ballots with presidential candidates. No Party Preference voters who want to cast a vote for a presidential candidate can still do so, though they must first contact the elections office to request a crossover ballot with presidential candidates from either the Democratic Party, American Independent Party, or the Libertarian Party – none of the other parties are allowing for crossover voters in the primary.
“Make sure to remember to sign your envelopes before you send them back,” Johnston said. “Also, the envelopes look a bit different this year. They are larger in size to accommodate the new pamphlet. Also, for voters who vote by mail, we pay the postage now, so there’s no need to have a stamp on returning ballots.”
The primary election is scheduled for March 3.
Candidate finances
Local candidates recently submitted documents outlining their campaign finances. The most recent deadline was for the period between Jan. 1-18. Most of the candidates had filed financial documents for 2019 as well.
--Running for the District 1 seat on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors are incumbent Ron Sullenger and challenger Nick Micheli.
Sullenger has raised $500 so far this year through a contribution from Thiara Bros Express. In the second half of 2019, he raised $6,995 in contributions. The major donors during that time included New Legend Inc. ($2,500), and the Committee For Home Ownership of the North State Building Industry Association ($1,000).
His largest expenses have gone to Axiom Strategies ($3,805) for campaign consultants; and Signworx ($1,384) for campaign paraphernalia.
Micheli has raised $2,500 in 2020, with monetary contributions from Harter Packing Company ($1,500) and Recology ($1,000). In the second half of 2019, he raised $15,080 in monetary contributions. His largest contributors included Micheli Family Farms ($1,000), A&J Micheli Rentals ($1,000), Ajit Bains ($1,000), and Far Horizon ($850).
His largest expenditures since July 2019 included Smart Marketing ($9,329) for campaign consultants; Signworx ($4,208) for signs; and New Earth Market ($2,068) for fundraising events.
--In the District 4 supervisor race, candidates include Karm Bains, Stacy Brookman and Tej Maan. Incumbent Jim Whiteaker is not running.
Bains has raised $32,498 in contributions so far in 2020. His largest donors were Bains Farming LP ($5,000), Didar Singh Bains ($4,000), and Ranjinder Singh Chohan ($2,500), In the second half of 2019, he raised $19,302 in contributions. His largest contributors for that year were Didar Singh Bains ($11,000), New Legend Inc. ($5,000), and Sean D. Hayes ($2,500).
His most notable expenditures included Tab Communications Inc. ($14,201) for campaign consulting, literature and postage; C3 Public Strategies, Inc. ($12,356) for polling/surveys; H&S Signs ($11,508) for yard signs; Sapphire Marketing Group ($9,290); Big Buddha Productions ($6,500) for video production; and Cygnal LLC ($6,814) for phone/email polling.
Brookman has raised $9,695 so far this year. His largest contributors were Tumbler Holdings, LLC ($1,000), as well as $500 donations from eight different individuals/organizations. In the second half of 2019, he raised $10,850 in contributions – his largest contributors being New Legend, Inc. ($5,000), Harjap Singh ($2,000), and Inderjit Hundal ($1,000).
His largest expenditures have gone to Signworx ($7,978) for campaign paraphernalia; and Vaughn Mercury ($1,594) for campaign literature.
Maan has raised $1,600 in 2020, his largest contributor being Recology Inc. Political Action Committee ($1,000). In 2019, he raised $37,356 in monetary contributions – the largest donors being Five River Trucking, Inc. ($3,500), Krazy Bains Ag Unlimited ($2,500), New Legend, Inc. ($2,500), and Thiara Bros Express ($2,500).
His biggest expenditures since the beginning of 2019 include Cliff Wagner Consulting ($6,620) for campaign consultants; Bieber Communications ($6,332) for campaign paraphernalia; Cedar Creek ($6,558) for campaign paraphernalia; and Meri Movsisyan ($3,000) for campaign paraphernalia.
--In District 5, supervisor candidates include incumbent Mat Conant and challengers John Buckland and Sarb Thiara.
Conant has raised $9,525 in contributions this year. He received $1,000 contributions from seven different donors. In the second half of 2019, he raised $12,381 in monetary contributions – his biggest donors included RMR Farms, Inc. ($5,000), and Sandra J. Gilbert ($1,100)
His largest expenditure went to Smart Marketing and Public Affairs ($14,278) for campaign consulting.
Buckland has not raised any monetary contributions in 2020, with his only contributions coming in the form of a personal loan worth $1,500. His expenditures have totaled $677 in 2020, though an itemized breakdown was unavailable.
Thiara has raised $8,830 this year, with his biggest contributors being Golden State Transport Inc. ($1,100), SD Parking LLC ($1,000), JR Carrier Inc. ($1,000), and Donald Mayo ($1,000). In 2019, he raised $49,177 in monetary contributions. His largest contributors were Gurmail Bassi ($5,000), Kamaljit Takhar ($2,500), New Legend, Inc., ($2,500), Kabil Takhar ($2,500), and Empire Farming Co., LLC ($1,500).
His biggest expenses have gone toward Tab Communications, Inc. ($14,857) for campaign consultants and literature; C3 Public Strategies, Inc. ($11,122) for campaign consultants; and Cygnal, LLC ($6,814) for phone banks.